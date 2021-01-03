Alexa
Kuhlman scores 21 to carry Evansville over N. Iowa 65-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:07
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Kuhlman had a career-high 21 points as Evansville beat Northern Iowa 65-61 on Saturday.

Samari Curtis had 14 points for Evansville (4-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance added six assists. Jax Levitch had eight rebounds.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-6, 1-2). Bowen Born added 12 points. Trae Berhow had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:38 GMT+08:00

