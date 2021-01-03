Alexa
Bieniemy scores 20 to lift UTEP over Southern Miss 77-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 20 points as UTEP topped Southern Miss 77-62 on Saturday.

Souley Boum had 17 points for UTEP (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Tydus Verhoeven added 11 points. Bryson Williams had 10 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (5-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Tyler Stevenson added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had eight rebounds.

The Miners evened the season series after Southern Miss had defeated UTEP 74-66 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

