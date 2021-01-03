Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Young rising star Garcia drops Brit Campbell in 7th round

By SCHUYLER DIXON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:21
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, British boxer Luke Campbell, left, celebrates winning against French boxer Yvan Mendy, right, in their final...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Ryan Garcia, looks on after landing a punch to Romero Duno (not seen) during their lightweight boxing match in...

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018 file photo, British boxer Luke Campbell, left, celebrates winning against French boxer Yvan Mendy, right, in their final...

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Ryan Garcia, looks on after landing a punch to Romero Duno (not seen) during their lightweight boxing match in...

DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Garcia staggered Luke Campbell with a body blow after coming back from an early knockdown, winning a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night.

The 22-year-old California was in control when his left hand to Campbell's right side sent the English fighter to one knee at 1:58 of the seventh. Campbell couldn't get up, giving the undefeated Garcia his 18th knockout in 21 fights.

Campbell (20-4) knocked down Garcia with a left hook in the second round, but didn't land many other punches while Garcia was the more aggressive fighter until the decisive blow.

The bout was postponed about a month because Campbell tested positive for COVID-19. It was moved to Texas because of coronavirus restrictions in Garcia's home state.

“I've never been dropped in my life,” said Garcia, a rising star with a large social media following. “I think I got a little too excited in the moment.”

Campbell had lost two previous title fights after winning a gold medal at his home Olympics in London in 2012. It was the fifth straight knockout for Garcia since what his camp considered a disappointing majority decision over Carlos Morales in 2018.

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID