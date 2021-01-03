Alexa
Mamukelashvili leads Seton Hall over Butler 68-60

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:09
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili had 24 points as Seton Hall got past Butler 68-60 on Saturday.

Jared Rhoden had 19 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall (8-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Tyrese Samuel had three blocks.

Myles Tate had 22 points for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3). Chuck Harris added 11 points. Jair Bolden had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:38 GMT+08:00

