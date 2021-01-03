Alexa
McGhee, Rode lift Liberty over Lipscomb 66-50

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 08:07
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 18 points and seven rebounds as Liberty topped Lipscomb 66-50 on Saturday. Kyle Rode added 12 points for the Flames, and Chris Parker chipped in 8 points.

Blake Preston had nine rebounds for Liberty (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Lipscomb totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points for the Bisons (6-6, 1-1), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Romeao Ferguson added 11 points. KJ Johnson had 11 points.

The Flames evened the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated Liberty 77-70 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:37 GMT+08:00

