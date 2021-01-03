Alexa
Nolan lifts Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 72-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 07:31
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kevion Nolan scored 23 points as Jacksonville topped Kennesaw State 72-66 on Saturday.

Mo Arnold added 22 points for for Jacksonville (8-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyreese Davis, the Dolphins’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11.0 points per game, had only four points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Spencer Rodgers had 18 points for the Owls (3-7, 0-2), who have lost five games in a row. Alex Peterson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Chris Youngblood had 11 points.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Jacksonville defeated Kennesaw State 62-57 on Friday.

