Ingo leads Maine over New Hampshire 59-56

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maine to a 59-56 win over New Hampshire on Saturday.

Yagodin Mykhailo made two free throws with 13 seconds left for the three-point lead before Marque Maultsby missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for New Hampshire.

Vilgot Larsson had 12 points for Maine (1-3, 1-2 America East Conference).

Maultsby had 17 points for the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1). Jayden Martinez added seven rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had six rebounds and six assists.

