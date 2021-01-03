Alexa
Ingo leads Maine over New Hampshire 59-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 07:25
ORONO, Maine (AP) — Stephane Ingo had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maine to a 59-56 win over New Hampshire on Saturday.

Yagodin Mykhailo made two free throws with 13 seconds left for the three-point lead before Marque Maultsby missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for New Hampshire.

Vilgot Larsson had 12 points for Maine (1-3, 1-2 America East Conference).

Maultsby had 17 points for the Wildcats (3-3, 2-1). Jayden Martinez added seven rebounds. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had six rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:36 GMT+08:00

