Pipes carries Green Bay over Youngstown State 79-69

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 07:50
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — PJ Pipes had a career-high 30 points as Green Bay ended its season-opening nine-game losing streak, beating Youngstown State 79-69 on Saturday.

Pipes made 6 of 7 3-pointers and went 10 for 10 from the line.

Amari Davis had 13 points for Green Bay (1-9, 1-5 Horizon League). Terrance Thompson added 11 points.

Naz Bohannon had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Penguins (5-4, 2-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points and seven assists. Garrett Covington had six rebounds.

The Phoenix evened the season series against the Penguins with the win. Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 84-77 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:36 GMT+08:00

