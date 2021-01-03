Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Forrest scores 21 to lift Appalachian St. past Troy 90-59

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 07:27
Forrest scores 21 to lift Appalachian St. past Troy 90-59

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest had 21 points, shooting 6-of-7 from 3-point range, and Appalachian State romped past Troy 90-59 on Saturday.

Donovan Gregory had 15 points for Appalachian State (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Adrian Delph added 14 points. James Lewis Jr. had 13 points. Michael Almonacy had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points.

Appalachian State achieved season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists.

Nick Stampley had 19 points for the Trojans (6-5, 1-1). Kam Woods added 14 points.

Troy defeated Appalachian State 69-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 09:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID