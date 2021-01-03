Alexa
Brinson scores 25 to lift NJIT past Mass.-Lowell 73-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 07:20
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson scored 25 points with eight rebounds as NJIT beat UMass Lowell 73-67 on Saturday for its second straight win in its new conference.

Dylan O’Hearn added 15 points for NJIT (3-2, 2-1 America East Conference), which bumped off defending champion and preseason favorite Vermont on a Brinson putback with one-tenth of a second left in double overtime Monday.

Zach Cooks added 10 points and Souleymane Diakite had seven rebounds and eight points as the Highlanders opened Saturday's game with a 17-1 run and never looked back.

Obadiah Noel had 26 points for the River Hawks (2-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Darion Jordan-Thomas added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:09 GMT+08:00

