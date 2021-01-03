Alexa
Cummings lifts Colgate past Army 101-57

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 06:38
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 24 points, tying his career high, as Colgate opened its season with a 101-57 over Army on Saturday. Jordan Burns added 20 points for the Raiders.

Cummings hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Burns also had eight assists.

Both teams were playing their first Patriot League game of the season.

Tucker Richardson had 13 points and six assists for Colgate (1-0). Keegan Records added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Lonnie Grayson had 9 points for the Black Knights (4-2).

Josh Caldwell, the Black Knights’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

