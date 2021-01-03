Alexa
Rachal scores 25 to lead Tulsa past Cincinnati 70-66

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 06:43
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Rachal had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Tulsa narrowly defeated Cincinnati 70-66 on Saturday.

Rey Idowu had 16 points for Tulsa (6-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Keith Williams had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-6, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tari Eason had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:09 GMT+08:00

