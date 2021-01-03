Alexa
McCadden leads Georgia Southern past South Alabama 62-49

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 06:34
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Georgia Southern to a 62-49 win over South Alabama on Saturday.

Zack Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added 11 points. Andrei Savrasov had seven rebounds and four blocks.

South Alabama totaled 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Michael Flowers had 18 points for the Jaguars (7-4, 1-1). John Pettway added 14 points. Jamal West had 12 rebounds.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Georgia Southern 88-59 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:09 GMT+08:00

