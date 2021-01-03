Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mullins has 20 and Rice takes back-to-back wins over UTSA

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 06:33
Mullins has 20 and Rice takes back-to-back wins over UTSA

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Mullins had a season-high 20 points as Rice beat UTSA 84-69 on Saturday for the second time in two days.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for Rice (8-2, 2-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quincy Olivari added 15 points and eight rebounds. Travis Evee had 10 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 15 points and Keaton Wallace scored 15 points apiece for the Roadrunners (4-5, 0-2). Jacob Germany had 11 points and Jhivvan Jackson 10.

Rice defeated UTSA 95-86 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

___

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID