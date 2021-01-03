Alexa
Kante double-double helps Hofstra beat William & Mary 61-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 06:02
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaac Kante recorded his third double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Hofstra opened defense of its Colonial Athletic Association crown with a 61-56 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

The teams meet again Sunday.

Tareq Coburn had 13 points and three blocks for Hofstra (5-3). Caleb Burgess added nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jalen Ray had nine rebounds.

Luke Loewe tied a career high with 27 points for the Tribe (2-4, 0-1), including a jumper with eight seconds left that cut the gap to 59-56. Hofstra made two of four free throws to close it out.

Quinn Blair added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe. Mehkel Harvey had 16 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Yuri Covington, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Tribe, shot only 1 of 5 for three points in 16 minutes.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

