Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/03 06:11
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match...
Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures as he follows the action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo ...
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Lucas Olaza during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cel...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and C...
Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez, center, clashes with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, and Nacho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match betwe...
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo...
Real Madrid's Nacho, right, runs for the ball with Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vig...

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match...

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures as he follows the action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo ...

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Lucas Olaza during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cel...

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and C...

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez, center, clashes with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, and Nacho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match betwe...

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo...

Real Madrid's Nacho, right, runs for the ball with Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vig...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid took a one-point lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Second-place Atlético Madrid has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.

Marco Asensio crossed to the far post for Lucas Vázquez to head in Madrid’s opener in the sixth minute. Vázquez then set up his fellow forward for Asensio to double the lead in the 53rd.

Celta had arrived at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium as one of the hottest teams in Spain. But Vázquez and Asensio punished Celta for its aggressive pressure which left too much space on the flanks.

It was the first loss in seven rounds for Celta since former player Eduardo Coudet took over as coach in November. Celta remained in eighth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID