Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain

Real Madrid's Nacho, right, runs for the ball with Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vig... Real Madrid's Nacho, right, runs for the ball with Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo... Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez, center, clashes with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, and Nacho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match betwe... Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez, center, clashes with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, left, and Nacho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and C... Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, right, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Lucas Olaza during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Cel... Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, left, vies for the ball with Celta Vigo's Lucas Olaza during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures as he follows the action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo ... Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane gestures as he follows the action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match... Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates with teammate Lucas Vazquez after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid took a one-point lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Second-place Atlético Madrid has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.

Marco Asensio crossed to the far post for Lucas Vázquez to head in Madrid’s opener in the sixth minute. Vázquez then set up his fellow forward for Asensio to double the lead in the 53rd.

Celta had arrived at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium as one of the hottest teams in Spain. But Vázquez and Asensio punished Celta for its aggressive pressure which left too much space on the flanks.

It was the first loss in seven rounds for Celta since former player Eduardo Coudet took over as coach in November. Celta remained in eighth place.

