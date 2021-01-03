Alexa
Mounce carries Furman over Mercer 83-80

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 05:28
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Clay Mounce had a career-high 27 points as Furman narrowly beat Mercer 83-80 on Saturday. Noah Gurley added 23 points for the Paladins.

Mike Bothwell had 15 points and six steals for Furman (8-3, 2-0 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory.

Ross Cummings had 22 points for the Bears (7-3, 0-2). Maciej Bender added 14 points and eight rebounds. James Glisson III had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:07 GMT+08:00

