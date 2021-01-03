Alexa
TCU beats Kansas State 67-60 for fifth straight win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 05:45
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — RJ Nembhard scored 21 points and TCU held on for a 67-60 victory over Kansas State on Saturday for the Horned Frogs' fifth straight victory.

Nembhard was 8-of-16 shooting with Kevin Easley making 8 of 9 free throws and adding 12 points. Mike Miles scored 11 points with five assists and Kevin Samuel pulled down 10 rebounds.

TCU (9-2, 2-1 Big 12) never trailed and led by 17 with eight minutes left in the first half before going in at the break leading 36-26. Nembhard scored to open the second half but two 3-pointers by Nijel Pack and another from Mike McGuirl sparked a run that cut the deficit to two. TCU got the lead back to double figures with over six minutes left before 3-pointers from DaJuan Gordon and McGuirl cut the lead to three with three minutes to go. Nembhard made four free throws and Easley two in the final 30 seconds to ensure the win.

Gordon scored 18 points with seven rebounds for Kansas State (5-6, 1-2), Davion Bradford added 14 points and nine rebounds and fellow freshman Pack added 12 points. McGuirl, the only senior on the roster, scored 13 points with six assists.

TCU was 18 of 22 from the line to just 5 of 7 for the Wildcats. The Horned Frogs are 2-0 in conference road play for the first time since their 1997-98 Western Athletic Conference season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:07 GMT+08:00

