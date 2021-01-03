Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hammond scores 23 to carry Niagara past Marist 86-72

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 05:42
Hammond scores 23 to carry Niagara past Marist 86-72

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 23 points, hitting 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and Niagara topped Marist 86-72 on Saturday.

Nick MacDonald also drained five 3-pointers, adding 15 points for Niagara (4-4, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Raheem Solomon added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kobi Nwandu had 13 points, making all eight free throws, and Justin Roberts scored 11.

The Purple Eagles hit 10 3-pointers out of 16 field goals en route to a 51-37halftime lead.

Ricardo Wright had 19 points for the Red Foxes (6-2, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak — including a Friday night win over Niagara — came to an end. Jordan Jones added 17 points, four assists and four blocks. Javon Cooley had 15 points.

Cooley and Wright each made four 3-pointers

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 08:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID