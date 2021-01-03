Alexa
Rollins scores 20 to lead Toledo over Western Michigan

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 05:40
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Rollins tied his season high with 20 points as Toledo defeated Western Michigan 70-59 on Saturday.

JT Shumate had 16 points and nine rebounds for Toledo (8-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Spencer Littleson added 11 points. Marreon Jackson had 10 points. Setric Millner Jr., who was second on the Rockets in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, scored seven points.

B. Artis White had 17 points for the Broncos (2-6, 1-2). Titus Wright added 15 points. Greg Lee had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 06:35 GMT+08:00

