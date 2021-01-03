Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 05:13
Fofana, Green lift Canisius past Saint Peter’s 63-60

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ahamadou Fofana scored seven of his 17 points from the free throw line in the last 36 seconds and Canisius held off Saint Peter’s 63-60 on Saturday, completing a weekend sweep.

Malek Green added 11 points for the Golden Griffins (3-3, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), and Jordan Henderson chipped in 8 points.

Fofana made 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and hit two 3-pointers with two steals and four assists. Jacco Fritz had seven rebounds for Canisius, which defeated Saint Peter's Friday night also.

Saint Peter’s trailed 32-29 at halftime but managed a season-low 31 points in the second half on 9-for-26 shooting.

KC Ndefo had 15 points and four blocks for the Peacocks (6-5, 3-3). Daryl Banks III added 12 points and six rebounds. Matthew Lee and Doug Edert each had 10 points.

