Stephens, Parham score 25 each for VMI in 84-79 win

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 04:24
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens and Greg Parham scored 25 points apiece as VMI defeated Chattanooga 84-79 on Saturday.

Stephens made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points for VMI (6-5, 1-1 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sean Conway added seven rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 29 points for the Mocs (9-2, 0-2). Stefan Kenic added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malachi Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 06:34 GMT+08:00

