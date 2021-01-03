Alexa
Telfort scores 20 to lead Northeastern past Elon 75-52

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 04:47
BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points as Northeastern routed Elon 75-52 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Tyson Walker had 18 points and six assists for Northeastern (2-5, 1-0), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Coleman Stucke added 15 points. Shaquille Walters had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (3-2, 0-1). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 06:34 GMT+08:00

