Okani lifts Duquesne over George Washington 75-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 04:21
WASHINGTON (AP) — Toby Okani came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Duquesne to a 75-63 win over George Washington on Saturday.

Marcus Weathers had 14 points for Duquesne (2-1, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amari Kelly added 13 points. Michael Hughes had 12 points, five assists and three blocks.

James Bishop had 21 points for the Colonials (2-7, 1-1). Jamison Battle added 17 points. Matt Moyer had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-03 05:06 GMT+08:00

