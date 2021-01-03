Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/03 01:32
Messi returns to Barcelona squad for Huesca trip

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona’s squad for its league game at Huesca on Sunday.

Messi watched last round’s 1-1 draw with Eibar from the stands at Camp Nou due to an unspecified problem related to his right ankle.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday that Messi is “ready, happy and eager” to play.

Messi has not played since a 3-0 win over Valladolid on Dec. 22, when he scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.

However, during a short winter break for Spanish football, Messi spoke publicly about his future. The Argentine said he would avoid taking a decision on whether he will remain at Barcelona or not until the end of the season. He was free to negotiate with other clubs as of Friday because his contract expires in June.

Koeman said his team was not being distracted by the possible exit of the club’s all-time greatest player.

“(Messi) said that he did not want to make a decision yet, and we have to respect that,” Koeman said. “He is free to manage the issue and decide whenever he wants. He has always shown that he wants to do the best thing for the team and to win matches. I believe there is no problem if he doesn’t decide now. We are not nervous or worried.”

Barcelona is in sixth place. Messi is its leading scorer with 10 goals in 18 appearances this season.

Updated : 2021-01-03 03:32 GMT+08:00

