2021/01/03 01:08
2021/01/03 01:08
German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Hoffenheim 1, Freiburg 3

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (58).

Freiburg: Baptiste Santamaria (7), Vincenzo Grifo (34), Kasim Nuhu (42).

Halftime: 0-3.

Eintracht 2, Leverkusen 1

Eintracht: Amin Younes (22), Edmond Tapsoba (54).

Leverkusen: Nadiem Amiri (10).

Halftime: 1-1.

Cologne 0, Augsburg 1

Augsburg: Iago (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bremen 0, Union Berlin 2

Union Berlin: Sheraldo Becker (12), Taiwo Awoniyi (28).

Halftime: 0-2.

Arminia Bielefeld 0, Monchengladbach 1

Monchengladbach: Breel Embolo (58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 2, Nuremberg 0

Heidenheim: Denis Thomalla (45), Patrick Mainka (76).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bochum 2, Darmstadt 1

Bochum: Tobias Kempe (82), Milos Pantovic (83).

Darmstadt: Tobias Kempe (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wurzburg 2, Karlsruher SC 4

Wurzburg: Marvin Wanitzek (32), Christoph Kobald (67).

Karlsruher SC: Benjamin Goller (12), Marvin Wanitzek (28, 44), Jerome Gondorf (48).

Halftime: 1-3.

Updated : 2021-01-03 02:04 GMT+08:00

