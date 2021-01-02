Alexa
Funeral set for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 22:49
MONROE, La. (AP) — Funeral services will be held Saturday for a Louisiana congressman-elect who died from COVID-19 complications. Republican Luke Letlow died Tuesday. He was 41, and his swearing-in had been scheduled Sunday.

His funeral will be at North Monroe Baptist Church, The News-Star reported.

The family said all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and masks will be required. North Monroe Baptist will livestream the 2 p.m. service on its social media platforms.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Letlow, and their children, Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 1.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will order flags flown at half-staff on Saturday.

