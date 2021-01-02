ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orlando
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|26
|18
|Florida
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|36
|26
|South Carolina
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|15
|13
|Greenville
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|18
|23
|Jacksonville
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|14
|26
|Indy
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|16
|Wheeling
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|14
|19
|Allen
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|27
|18
|Utah
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|14
|Wichita
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Kansas City
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|11
|12
|Tulsa
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|9
|19
|Rapid City
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|18
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Greenville 3, South Carolina 1
Allen 5, Wichita 1
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.