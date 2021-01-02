Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 445 349
Miami 10 5 0 .667 378 282
New England 6 9 0 .400 298 339
N.Y. Jets 2 13 0 .133 229 429
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 5 0 .667 423 348
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 450 401
Houston 4 11 0 .267 346 423
Jacksonville 1 14 0 .067 292 464
North
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 394 288
Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 430 300
Cleveland 10 5 0 .667 384 397
Cincinnati 4 10 1 .300 308 386
West
W L T Pct PF PA
*zyx-Kansas City 14 1 0 .933 452 324
Las Vegas 7 8 0 .467 402 447
L.A. Chargers 6 9 0 .400 346 405
Denver 5 10 0 .333 292 414
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 9 0 .400 376 450
Washington 6 9 0 .400 315 315
N.Y. Giants 5 10 0 .333 257 338
Philadelphia 4 10 1 .300 320 398
South
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
x-Tampa Bay 10 5 0 .667 448 328
Carolina 5 10 0 .333 343 369
Atlanta 4 11 0 .267 369 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 474 353
Chicago 8 7 0 .533 356 335
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 10 0 .333 342 482
West
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 433 348
L.A. Rams 9 6 0 .600 354 289
Arizona 8 7 0 .533 403 349
San Francisco 6 9 0 .400 353 364

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched first round bye

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

