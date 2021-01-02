Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Son scores 100th Tottenham goal in 3-0 win over Leeds in EPL

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 22:34
Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and...
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates with teammate Tottenham's Harry Kane after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier Leag...
Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leed...
Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and L...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right, celebrates with teammate Tottenham's Harry Kane after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier Leag...

Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, shoots to score from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leed...

Tottenham's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and L...

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 victory over Leeds that ended a four-game winless run and sent Jose Mourinho’s side up to third place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Son also set up the third with a corner headed in by Toby Alderweireld five minutes into the second half.

But it is the partnership with Harry Kane that Son has benefited from so much, combining now for 16 goals in as many league games this season.

Kane, who put Tottenham ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute, sent in the cross that Son ran to the near-post to meet and he clipped a shot inside the post in the 43rd.

The South Korea forward has reached a century of goals in his sixth season at Tottenham, which won its first league game in a month.

But there was a blot on the performance with Matt Doherty sent off after receiving a second booking in stoppage time for a late challenge on Paolo Hernandez.

Leeds, which had won three of its last four games, is 11th in the standings in its first season back in the top division after 16 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-03 00:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
Taiwan suspends entry to all international students
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
30 people self-monitoring for COVID near Taipei New Year concert
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
5 Taiwanese attend Mayday concert despite self-monitoring for COVID
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge
US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge