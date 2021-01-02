Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Humid;31;26;SSW;15;83%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;10;63%;25%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;15;7;Clouding up, mild;16;7;ENE;13;54%;11%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;10;4;A couple of showers;9;6;WSW;24;60%;65%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in places;5;1;Mostly cloudy;4;2;NE;16;88%;63%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-13;-17;Very cold;-13;-14;NNE;10;78%;78%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-1;Mostly sunny;7;-2;NNE;7;35%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;-24;-32;Sunlit and frigid;-22;-29;ESE;15;63%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;ESE;9;44%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers around;16;13;Partly sunny;18;13;SSE;14;74%;69%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;20;17;Heavy showers;22;16;N;12;79%;86%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;NW;10;48%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm around;30;24;ESE;11;74%;65%;3

Bangalore, India;Showers around;26;17;Low clouds;26;18;E;13;70%;44%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun;29;22;Hazy sunshine;31;23;ENE;10;46%;36%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;10;3;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;2;NNW;12;48%;13%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-9;NNE;8;20%;11%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, mild;13;4;Clouds and sun, mild;11;5;SE;15;74%;52%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;2;-2;Occasional wet snow;1;0;NE;16;95%;85%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;8;A little p.m. rain;20;7;NW;10;72%;75%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;NNW;14;66%;77%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;5;3;Periods of rain;5;4;E;16;89%;73%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;3;-1;Partly sunny;3;0;NE;7;89%;67%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine;9;2;Spotty showers;9;4;SE;12;83%;74%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;7;3;Low clouds;4;3;ENE;9;89%;57%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Mostly cloudy;33;21;E;15;44%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;19;Still cloudy;27;19;N;7;47%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Lots of sun, chilly;5;-7;Chilly with some sun;4;-3;WNW;11;46%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;22;14;Hazy sun;22;12;NNE;9;61%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;SSE;22;57%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A few showers;28;19;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;ENE;7;53%;57%;6

Chennai, India;Showers;27;24;A little a.m. rain;30;24;NNE;15;77%;78%;5

Chicago, United States;Freezing fog;2;-1;A little a.m. snow;3;-4;SW;12;72%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm around;30;23;E;9;79%;71%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow shower;1;-2;Clouds and sun;2;-3;NE;18;86%;10%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;21;NNE;20;67%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;9;2;Mostly sunny;16;3;NW;13;51%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;13;71%;55%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;19;12;A t-storm around;21;14;SE;11;89%;71%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;7;-2;Partial sunshine;10;0;SW;11;32%;8%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Abundant sunshine;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NNW;8;52%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;8;78%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with clearing;4;0;Partly sunny, chilly;4;3;ENE;16;86%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-5;Plenty of sunshine;9;-6;N;10;17%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;13;7;WNW;17;56%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Areas of low clouds;20;13;WSW;8;55%;6%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;27;15;A t-storm around;27;15;ENE;12;58%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Some sun;28;15;ESE;8;66%;3%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with flurries;0;-3;A thick cloud cover;-2;-3;N;15;90%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;31;23;Some hazy sun;33;24;ENE;5;58%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;14;ENE;10;52%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;ENE;24;60%;64%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;14;SE;9;62%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;19;7;A shower or two;19;9;ENE;8;59%;81%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;15;11;Mostly cloudy;14;10;SE;8;64%;29%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;Spotty showers;32;25;SSW;13;70%;72%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;30;23;Sunny and humid;30;23;N;12;62%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;21;12;Warmer with some sun;26;14;SE;10;47%;55%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-6;Hazy sunshine;11;-5;WSW;8;13%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;25;8;Hazy sun;25;9;NNE;10;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;4;Clouds and sun;21;8;W;6;40%;1%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Hazy sun and warm;35;21;N;18;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;5;0;Rather cloudy;4;1;SSE;14;91%;54%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;N;19;51%;3%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;9;70%;71%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;25;14;Hazy sun;26;18;NNE;8;48%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NW;6;78%;80%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;15;5;Showers around;15;6;NNE;11;66%;88%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;11;76%;35%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Partly sunny;25;20;SSE;13;70%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;12;4;Mostly sunny;11;5;NNW;7;74%;31%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;4;0;Cloudy with a shower;5;2;NNE;13;87%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;18;10;Periods of sun, cool;17;10;NNW;7;66%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;29;24;Variable clouds;30;25;SSW;10;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cold;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;W;10;56%;20%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;NNE;17;71%;74%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;83%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;A little a.m. rain;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ENE;13;76%;72%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm around;25;19;Heavy thunderstorms;25;18;S;13;80%;84%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;25;7;Mostly sunny;25;8;NW;9;31%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Humid;27;21;Partly sunny;28;19;SW;16;64%;27%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;-1;-1;Low clouds;1;1;ESE;10;92%;58%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;23;57%;0%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;NE;17;58%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Periods of snow;-1;-9;Low clouds;-5;-6;NNE;0;88%;12%;0

Moscow, Russia;Snow;0;-6;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;S;9;80%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;23;Hazy sun;30;23;N;10;59%;12%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;26;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;NNE;18;50%;44%;6

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;11;2;Occasional rain;4;3;NE;13;78%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;9;Clearing;19;10;WNW;10;70%;22%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Frigid with a flurry;-31;-34;Sunny and very cold;-28;-34;SW;8;80%;12%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;9;-1;Mainly cloudy;6;0;ENE;16;59%;10%;1

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;0;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-11;N;7;86%;5%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow, cloudy;0;-9;Low clouds;-4;-6;ENE;10;93%;52%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;NNW;10;74%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;31;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NNW;9;82%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;29;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;12;81%;73%;8

Paris, France;An a.m. snow shower;3;-2;Cold;2;-3;NE;10;77%;52%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy;32;18;Breezy in the a.m.;32;17;ESE;23;35%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;28;22;Increasing clouds;33;23;N;12;50%;41%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds limiting sun;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;18;71%;76%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;SSE;8;47%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-1;A bit of snow;1;0;W;8;85%;81%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-4;-17;Hazy sun and cold;-3;-15;NW;7;31%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;11;Downpours;18;12;ENE;13;73%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;A shower or two;14;5;Partly sunny;15;4;ESE;7;76%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;29;25;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;13;67%;69%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;8;7;Showers around;8;0;SW;26;87%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-2;Areas of low clouds;1;-2;S;4;92%;14%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;Spotty showers;26;22;ENE;12;78%;78%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;21;11;Hazy sunshine;21;12;SE;11;62%;15%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;12;4;Spotty showers;9;3;ENE;10;84%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-3;A little snow;-1;-5;S;12;77%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy with a shower;14;10;Cloudy;15;12;S;6;82%;81%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;18;Inc. clouds;24;18;ENE;16;75%;44%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with some sun;28;24;Breezy in the a.m.;28;23;ENE;22;67%;55%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with sunshine;28;19;Partly sunny, humid;27;19;N;10;73%;73%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;ENE;8;38%;8%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;30;13;Hazy sunshine;33;14;SW;11;30%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;28;21;Nice with sunshine;29;21;N;16;70%;5%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with sunshine;10;0;Sunshine and cool;10;3;NNW;7;72%;28%;2

Seattle, United States;Very windy, rain;11;5;Rain;10;7;SE;13;74%;92%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-10;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;WNW;6;27%;5%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;Cloudy;10;4;ENE;15;68%;65%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;WNW;11;81%;79%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;9;2;Spotty showers;9;5;SE;12;84%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;27;23;Sunshine and nice;27;23;ENE;22;67%;4%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;2;-1;Low clouds;-1;-4;N;10;88%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds, a shower;21;20;Couple of t-storms;24;22;N;21;81%;71%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;16;14;Partly sunny, warmer;22;16;ENE;14;72%;31%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;1;-3;Cloudy;-1;-4;N;7;73%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-5;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;ENE;7;69%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;12;-1;Plenty of sun;9;-2;SW;6;56%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Mostly sunny;12;1;SW;7;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;23;11;Hazy sunshine;23;11;ENE;7;72%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Occasional rain;18;9;ESE;11;62%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-2;Periods of sun;5;0;N;12;52%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;3;-1;Morning flurries;2;-1;NW;13;87%;79%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Turning sunny;17;8;WSW;7;46%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;16;4;Sunny;14;5;WSW;15;51%;4%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-23;-36;Sunshine and frigid;-28;-34;WNW;10;79%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;4;Periods of rain;6;4;ENE;10;71%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;2;A little rain;5;0;SE;17;88%;66%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;E;6;45%;1%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;-1;-3;Cloudy;-1;-3;ENE;10;84%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;2;0;Cloudy;3;0;ENE;14;89%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;20;16;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;NNW;32;74%;4%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunlit and pleasant;32;19;Hazy sunshine;34;21;WNW;8;44%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;0;-7;Clearing;2;-7;ENE;3;52%;3%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-02 21:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan
Hong Kong action blockbuster ‘Shock Wave 2’ released in Taiwan