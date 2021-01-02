Coronavirus: India rehearses huge COVID vaccination drive

Tens of thousands of health workers have been trained to administer the vaccine jab Tens of thousands of health workers have been trained to administer the vaccine jab

India carried out a practice vaccination drill on Saturday ahead of the launch of one of the world's largest vaccination programs.

On Friday, the country's Drugs Control Authority approved emergency authorization for the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, a government minister told Reuters on Saturday.

It is expected that the first doses will be administered in the coming week.

The exercise saw 25 health workers at each vaccine center across the country given a dummy jab.

India's Health Minister Harsh Vardhan explained the reasoning behind the trial saying that it would build expertise "so that the upcoming vaccination drive may proceed without any glitch."

Some 96,000 health workers have been trained as part of the campaign.

A suitable vaccine for developing nations

The Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine manufacturing company, has already stockpiled tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine.

The two companies have an agreement to produce one billion doses which will be made available to developing countries, including India.

The Covishield vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage like the BioNTech-Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and thus is a feasible option for many developing nations with only access to regular refrigeration storage.

The drug regulator is also reviewing applications for approval from BioNTech-Pfizer as well as the Indian manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

India is the third country to approve the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine after the UK and Argentina granted emergency approval earlier in the week.

Campaign against 'misleading rumors'

The government plans to vaccinate 300 million people in its first phase of the inoculation drive, including healthcare and front-line workers, police, military and people with comorbidities over 50.

The health minister urged people to reject anti-vaccine rumors and told reporters during a visit to a government hospital in New Delhi: "We will not compromise on any protocol before approving a vaccine."

India has the second-highest caseload in the world, after the US, with 10.2 million infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic — although new daily cases have come down from a peak of over 90,000 in September, and COVID-19 deaths are lower than in other badly affected countries.

ab/mm (Reuters, AP, AFP)