Reports: ex-India cricket captain Ganguly had heart attack

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 18:39
KOLKATA, India (AP) — India media reported that former India cricket captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly sustained a mild heart attack after complaining of chest pains.

The 48-year-old Ganguly “suffered a blackout” while exercising at his personal gym on Saturday morning and was taken to a Kolkata hospital.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, confirmed the development and added that Ganguly was in stable condition.

Shah said on Twitter: “I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of (at) Ganguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada (Ganguly's nickname) is stable and is responding well to the treatment.”

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state in eastern India, said on Twitter that Ganguly “suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital."

Other media reports said Ganguly is expected to be discharged Sunday after undergoing an angioplasty.

Ganguly, a left-handed opening batsman, scored 7,212 test runs with 16 centuries.

Updated : 2021-01-02 19:54 GMT+08:00

