US student crashes McLaren sports car into Taiwan bridge

Driver and passenger were not injured, tested negative for alcohol

  318
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/02 13:46
A foreign student crashed a McLaren into a bridge in Tainan Saturday morning (CNA, Tainan police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student from the United States crashed a sports car valued at more than NT$10 million (US$356,000) into a bridge in Tainan City in the early hours of Saturday (Jan. 2) morning, according to media reports.

Neither the student, a 23-year-old man of ethnic Chinese origin, nor his female passenger were injured, CNA reported.

Police received an alert at 2 a.m. Saturday that a car had crashed into a railing at the bottom of the East District’s East Gate (Dongmen) Bridge. As the alcohol test was negative, police concluded the young foreign driver was unfamiliar with the road in the dark and turned left too early, before the end of the bridge.

The McLaren crash was the second incident in as many days involving an expensive sports car. In the New Taipei City district of Yonghe on Friday (Jan. 1), a man driving a NT$15-million Ferrari hit a McDonald’s delivery worker waiting to cross the street on a motorcycle, according to the Liberty Times.
