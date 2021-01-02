Alexa
Southern Miss holds on for 74-66 win over UTEP in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 12:47
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tae Hardy made a shot with 4:23 remaining in overtime to give Southern Miss a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 74-66 win over UTEP on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles’ Jaron Pierre Jr. made a layup to even the contest at 60-all with 15 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Tyler Stevenson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 15 points and six rebounds for Southern Miss (5-3, 1-0 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. DeAndre Pinckney added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Hardy had 11 points. LaDavius Draine had six points and 11 rebounds.

Souley Boum had 19 points and six rebounds for the Miners (4-3, 0-1). Jamal Bieniemy added 18 points and seven assists. Kristian Sjolund had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 13:50 GMT+08:00

