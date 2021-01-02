Alexa
Hodge, Patton lift Cleveland St. over IUPUI 65-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 12:31
Hodge, Patton lift Cleveland St. over IUPUI 65-62

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — D’Moi Hodge had 17 points as Cleveland State edged past IUPUI 65-62 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings, and Craig Beaudion chipped in 12 points.

Deante Johnson had eight rebounds for Cleveland St. (5-3, 5-0 Horizon League), which won its fifth straight game.

Marcus Burk had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-1, 0-1). Elyjah Goss added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 13:50 GMT+08:00

