Japanese envoy says world will remember Taiwan of 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Representative to Taiwan Hiroyasu Izumi said Friday (Jan. 1) "the world will remember the Taiwan of 2020" for its remarkable achievements and global contributions over the last 12 months.

In a post shared on the Taipei office of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's Facebook page, Izumi said this was the first time he had celebrated New Year's Eve in Taiwan. He said he had the privilege to witness many events that signify Taiwan's democracy, strength, and kindness in 2020.

Izumi said the country's presidential election last January successfully demonstrated the "essence of democracy," while its assistance to other countries during the coronavirus pandemic was proof of its generosity. He also mentioned the passing of Taiwan's first directly-elected President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), who he described as a "great man."

Izumi emphasized the importance of love and acceptance among members of the international community to face the ongoing outbreak. He also said he expects Taiwan to continue to serve as a global model for COVID-19 prevention.

The Japanese envoy said his wish for 2021 is undoubtedly enhancement of the Taiwan-Japan relationship. Citing Taiwan's timely help to Japan during the Great East Japan Earthquake a decade ago, he expressed his hope the countries will "continue to move forward hand-in-hand" in the upcoming year.