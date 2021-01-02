Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 11:21
Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 75-68

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Isaiah Crawford scored 15 points apiece as Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 75-68 on Friday night. Exavian Christon added 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Conference USA), while Cobe Williams and JaColby Pemberton each had 10.

Taevion Kinsey had 21 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (6-2, 0-1). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points. Jarrod West had six assists and three steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 12:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain