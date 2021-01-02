Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Doncic leads Mavericks past Heat 93-83

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 10:46
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots over Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) and Bam Adebayo, obscured, as Miami's Jimmy Butler (22) and Dallas...
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1,...
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) scores as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defend during the first half...
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives past Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith, left, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA b...
Miami Heat forward Maurice Harkless (8) grabs the arm of Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7), who goes up for a shot, while Mavericks' Maxi Kleb...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots over Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) and Bam Adebayo, obscured, as Miami's Jimmy Butler (22) and Dallas...

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1,...

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) scores as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) and forward Precious Achiuwa (5) defend during the first half...

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives past Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith, left, and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA b...

Miami Heat forward Maurice Harkless (8) grabs the arm of Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7), who goes up for a shot, while Mavericks' Maxi Kleb...

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Miami Heat 93-83 on Friday night.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points as the Mavericks rebounded from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday during which they trailed by 30 points in the second half.

Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Avery Bradley 15 for Miami.

The Mavericks scored the final nine points of the second quarter to lead 46-31 at halftime. They padded their lead with a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and led by as many as 24 before a late Heat surge.

When Doncic hit a step-back 3-pointer late in the first half, it ended a personal 12-shot drought from long range. He finished 3 for 9 behind the arc and added seven assists.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler scored two points, both on free throws, while playing 27 minutes in his first appearance since playing only the first half on Christmas against New Orleans because of a sprained right ankle.

Miami missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the first half and finished 7 for 33 behind the arc.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami has used different starting lineups in all five games this season. … G Gabe Vincent, who played 15 minutes in his season debut Wednesday, was inactive with a right knee injury.

Mavericks: James Johnson was fined $40,000 by the NBA for instigating a fourth-quarter incident in Wednesday’s loss.

UP NEXT

Heat: On Monday they host the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be playing their second of five straight on the road.

Mavericks: Begin their second three-game road trip of the young season Sunday at Chicago, then play at Houston the next night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-02 12:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Taiwan experiences first snowfall of 2021
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain