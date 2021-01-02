Alexa
Stampley, Waters lead Troy over Appalachian State 69-56

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 09:28
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Stampley and Khalyl Waters each scored 17 points as Troy got past Appalachian State 69-56 on Friday night in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Zay Williams had eight rebounds and Stampley grabbed seven for Troy (6-4).

James Lewis Jr. had 16 points for the Mountaineers (6-4). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Delph had 11 points.

