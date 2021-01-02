Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec.... Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz's 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter.

Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.