Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by NBA

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 08:10
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives around Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec....

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday for making contact with a game official Thursday night in the Jazz's 106-95 home loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The incident occurred early in the second quarter.

Clarkson is averaging 16.5 points and 22.6 minutes this season.

Updated : 2021-01-02 09:18 GMT+08:00

