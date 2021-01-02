Alexa
Bohannon leads Youngstown State past Green Bay 84-77

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 08:24
Bohannon leads Youngstown State past Green Bay 84-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Naz Bohannon had a career-high 32 points plus 12 rebounds as Youngstown State got past Green Bay 84-77 on Friday.

Garrett Covington had 13 points for Youngstown State (5-3, 2-3 Horizon League). Darius Quisenberry added 12 points and Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 11. Bohannon made 12 of 15 shots.

PJ Pipes had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (0-9, 0-5). Amari Davis added 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 09:18 GMT+08:00

