BYU quarterback Zach Wilson entering NFL draft

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 07:52
PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is entering the NFL draft.

Wilson announced the decision Friday on Twitter.

“After much thought prayer and consideration, I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft,” Wilson tweeted. “I pray that I will always back Cougar Nation proud.”

Wilson passed for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions this season as a junior to help the Cougars finish 11-1. He capped his BYU career with a victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

In three seasons at BYU, Wilson passed for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Updated : 2021-01-02 09:17 GMT+08:00

