Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Adamu lifts Montana State over Montana-Western 96-67

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 07:33
Adamu lifts Montana State over Montana-Western 96-67

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Montana State to a 96-67 win over Montana-Western on Friday.

Jubrile Belo had 19 points for Montana State (3-3). Xavier Bishop added 12 points and Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Jamal Stephenson had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Tanner Haverfield added 14 points and Max Clark had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 09:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March