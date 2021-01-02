Alexa
Matthew Stafford questionable for Lions against Minnesota

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 06:53
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws as Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) rushes during the first half of an NF...

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Stafford is questionable for Detroit's season finale against Minnesota on Sunday.

Stafford has been dealing with ankle, thumb and rib injuries and didn't play much in last weekend's loss to Tampa Bay. Interim coach Darrell Bevell said backup quarterback Chase Daniel would start if Stafford can't play.

Detroit ruled out offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle), guard Joe Dahl (back) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip). The Vikings will be without cornerback Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin), cornerback Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest). Kicker Dan Bailey is questionable with a back injury.

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook will miss the game following the death of his father.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-02 07:46 GMT+08:00

