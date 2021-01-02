Alexa
Evee scores 36 to carry Rice over UTSA 95-86

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 06:11
HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee had a career-high 36 points as Rice topped UTSA 95-86 on Friday in the first Conference USA game of the season for both teams.

Evee made eight 3-pointers to tie a program record. He finished 13 of 19 from the field, missing five 3-pointers.

Quincy Olivari had 21 points and seven rebounds for Rice (7-2) Chris Mullins added 14 points, and Max Fiedler had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Keaton Wallace had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-4). Jhivvan Jackson added 18 points and Jacob Germany had 17 points.

UTSA was within 87-86 with 1:47 remaining, but went scoreless the rest of the way.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

