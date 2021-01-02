Alexa
Seahawks to rest TE Greg Olsen for Week 17 vs. 49ers

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 06:24
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will rest veteran tight end Greg Olsen for Sunday’s regular-season finale against San Francisco.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Olsen “tweaked” his foot last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Olsen returned last week after missing a month due to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot.

Carroll said the move is precautionary in the hopes Olsen is ready for next week, with the Seahawks likely hosting a playoff game.

Olsen had one reception for 15 yards in his return last week.

Seattle also could be without right tackle Brandon Shell and running back Carlos Hyde against the 49ers.

Carroll said Shell had a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 but it was unclear if Shell would need to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carroll said Shell has tested negative and the team was still gathering information.

Hyde has missed practice this week with a non-COVID-19 illness. Carroll said the hope was Hyde would practice Friday, but he was held out one more day and the team will make a determination on his status on Saturday.

Carroll also said cornerback Tre Flowers will return this week after missing a month with a hamstring injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-02 07:45 GMT+08:00

