Larsson leads Incarnate Word past McMurry 81-54

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 05:48
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marcus Larsson had a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds as Incarnate Word easily defeated McMurry 81-54 on Friday.

Keaston Willis had 19 points and six assists for Incarnate Word (3-4). Logan Bracamonte added 13 points and Bradley Akhile had 11 points. Larsson shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Michael Imariagbe had 14 points for the War Hawks.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the War Hawks for the season. Incarnate Word defeated McMurry 92-71 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 07:45 GMT+08:00

