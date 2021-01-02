Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fritz carries Canisius over St. Peter's 70-58

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 05:51
Fritz carries Canisius over St. Peter's 70-58

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacco Fritz recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Canisius to a 70-58 win over St. Peter’s on Friday.

Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius (2-3, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armon Harried added seven rebounds.

KC Ndefo had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Peacocks (6-4, 3-2). Doug Edert added 15 points. Daryl Banks III had 11 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-02 07:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Taiwan to bar entry to non-resident foreigners on Jan. 1
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Indonesian student missing after Taiwan New Year boat party
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
Taiwan's new ARC numbers available Jan. 4
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
6 Taiwan cities close off New Year's Eve festivities to crowds
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Closures announced for some northern Taiwan highways over potential ice
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
Snow possible on Taipei's Yangmingshan as cold wave arrives
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
EVA Air pilot fired for illicit affairs during quarantine
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan reports 1st case of mutant UK Covid strain
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March
Taiwan buys 20 million doses of Covid vaccines, shots ready in March