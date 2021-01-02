Alexa
Soucek scores 1st EPL goal of 2021 as West Ham beats Everton

By  Associated Press
2021/01/02 03:56
West Ham's Tomas Soucek celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham a...
West Ham's goalkeeper Darren Randolph, left, challenges for the ball with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English Premier League soccer match betw...
West Ham's manager David Moyes talks with his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park in ...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Tomas Soucek scored the first English Premier League goal of 2021 as West Ham beat Everton 1-0 on Friday.

Soucek struck for the visitors in the 86th minute to end Everton's streak of four league wins.

The Toffees remained on 29 points with West Ham 10th on 26. Leader Liverpool has 33 points.

With no fans allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, West Ham's David Moyes registered his first win at Goodison Park as an opposition manager.

The Scot had lost all four previous appearances by an aggregate of 12-1 on a ground where he had success until leaving Everton for Manchester United in 2013.

Having done their primary job of not conceding, the Hammers benefited from some good fortune when Aaron Cresswell’s mis-hit shot deflected off Yerry Mina and into the path of Soucek, who could not miss.

The game got off to an inauspicious start for West Ham when goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski was injured in the warmup and had to be replaced by Darren Rudolph before kickoff.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-02 06:15 GMT+08:00

